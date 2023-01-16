Slavin recorded a pair of assists in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Vancouver.

Slavin picked up his first assist on Jordan Martinook's tally late in the first period. Slavin's second helper would come in the third, setting up Sebastian Aho's breakaway goal. Slavin's offense has picked up a bit of late -- he now has four points (one goal, three assists) in his last three contests. The 28-year-old blueliner is up to three goals and 12 assists in 44 games this season.