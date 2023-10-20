Slavin registered two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Kraken.

Slavin earned his first multi-point effort of the season. He's been hot on offense with two shorthanded goals and three even-strength assists over five contests. The steady defenseman has also produced 10 blocked shots, 12 shots on goal and a plus-4 rating from his top-pairing role. The offense will eventually slow down, but he should be a reliable producer in the defensive metrics.