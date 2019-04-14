Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Earns first two playoff assists
Slavin provided a pair of assists as well as three shots and three blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals in Game 2.
This is the 24-year-old's first taste of the playoffs, and it only took Slavin two games to put his name of the scoresheet. He's coming off of a regular season that saw him produce 31 points, 133 blocked shots and 146 shots on goal. Slavin is also averaging 26:57 through two games in the playoffs, so while he is defensively-oriented, he'll have plenty of chances to chip in on offense as well.
