Slavin posted a shorthanded assist in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Islanders.

Slavin's helper came on a Seth Jarvis tally late in the second period. This ended an 11-game drought for Slavin, who collected 16 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over that span. The 30-year-old continues to fill a primarily defensive role for the Hurricanes as their top shutdown blueliner, but he's usually good for a little more offense. This season, he has 24 points, 100 shots on net, 129 blocks and a plus-19 rating through 73 appearances.