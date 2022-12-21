Slavin registered two assists in Carolina's 4-1 victory against New Jersey on Tuesday.
Both of Slavin's helpers came in the second period. He has one goal and nine points in 32 contests in 2022-23. The 28-year-old snapped a five-game point drought.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Registers helper•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Scores first of season•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Struggling offensively•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Tacks on assist•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Delivers helper in win•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Team's leading scorer after Round 1•