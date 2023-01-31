Slavin (lower body) is not expected to play Tuesday versus Los Angeles, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Slavin took part in Tuesday's morning skate, rotating in and out with Brady Skjei and Brett Pesce. Following the session, coach Rod Brind'Amour floated the idea of keeping Slavin out until the All-Star break to give the 28-year-old defender some additional time to recover. Carolina plays Wednesday in Buffalo before returning to action Feb. 11 against the Rangers. Slavin, who has already sat out the past four games, has 15 points, 74 shots on goal and 72 blocks in 45 contests this campaign.