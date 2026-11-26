Slavin scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-1 victory over the Lightning on Wednesday.

Slavin scored the go-ahead goal in the third period. He capitalized on a wide-open net after Andrei Vasilevskiy cheated for a backdoor pass to Seth Jarvis, and Sebastian Aho found Slavin trailing the play instead. It was Slavin's first goal of the season, and his first points in November through 10 games. He has just one goal and five assists in 25 appearances this season. He's on pace for a low-20-point finish, but a career high in blocks -- he already has 51. Slavin's previous best came during his sophomore season (161) in 2016-17.