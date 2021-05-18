Slavin played through his lower-body injury in Game 1 against the Predators on Monday but remains a game-time decision for Game 2 on Wednesday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Coach Rod Brind'Amour seemed to indicate this will be an ongoing issue for Slavin, so fantasy players will want to monitor the situation moving forward. The lower-body issue didn't stop Slavin from logging 21:25 of ice time Monday and dishing out four hits along the way.