Slavin (lower body) will remain a game-time decision for Game 3 versus Nashville on Friday, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Slavin figures to be a game-time call for nearly every game this postseason as he continues to deal with this lower-body issue. If the blueliner is on the shelf for Game 3, the Canes are prepared to insert Max Lajoie into the lineup for his first NHL game of the year.