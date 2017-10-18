Slavin had a phenomenal showing Tuesday against Edmonton, netting a highlight-reel goal, picking up an assist and blocking five shots in 27:34 of ice time.

Not only did Slavin shutdown superstar forward Connor McDavid all night, but he also showcased his offensive potential with his first two points of the season. The 23-year-old broke out for 34 points in 2016-17 and could quickly become one of the most dynamic fantasy blueliners in the game. The youngster established himself as arguably the Canes' best defensemen last season, leading the team in ice time and registering a plus-23 rating, so look for him to reach new heights this year. The smooth-skating rearguard is the real deal and it would be wise to take notice before other fellow fantasy goers snatch him up.