Slavin recorded two assists, two blocked shots, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Predators in Game 6.

Slavin set up Dougie Hamilton's game-tying goal in the third period. In overtime, Slavin's shot from the half-wall was tipped in by Sebastian Aho for the series-clinching goal. Despite playing in just three of the Hurricanes' six playoff games so far, Slavin has three helpers, seven hits and a plus-6 rating. He'll continue to play a key role on the top defense pairing during the postseason.