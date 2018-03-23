Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Generates three assists in narrow win
Slavin registered three assists Thursday, helping the Hurricanes to a 6-5 home win over the Coyotes.
A mobile defenseman in his third NHL season, Slavin is up to eight goals, 20 assists and 146 blocked shots. He hasn't missed a game since his rookie campaign, which is a testament to his toughness and durability. He's paired with Justin Faulk, who may be the most recognizable name from Carolina's blue line, but it wouldn't surprise us if Slavin's done enough to warrant a late-round selection in fantasy drafts over the fall.
