Play

Slavin had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Lightning.

Slavin is taking that big leap forward this season -- his 16 points in 27 games puts him on a pace where he'll flirt with 50 points. It's hard to believe he'll get there -- Slavin hasn't picked up a single point on the power play this season. But we're not betting against him.

More News
Our Latest Stories