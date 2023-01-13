Slavin tallied a goal and an assist in a 6-2 victory over the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Slavin provided a helper on Brent Burns' goal in the first period before adding his own tally in the third, beating Joonas Korpisalo with a slapshot. Despite logging top-pairing minutes, Slavin hasn't offered much offensive production this year as primarily a stay-at-home defenseman. The 28-year-old blueliner has three goals and 10 assists through 42 contests.