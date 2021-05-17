Slavin (lower body) is on the ice for warmups and is expected to play in Monday's Game 1 tilt with Nashville, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Slavin missed the final game of the regular season with a lower-body issue but it doesn't appear to be anything serious. The 27-year-old blueliner averaged nearly 23 minutes of ice time with a plus-22 rating despite scoring just 15 points this season.