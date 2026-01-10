default-cbs-image
Slavin (upper body) will be activated from injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup against Seattle on Saturday, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

After missing the last 10 games, Slavin will return to his top-pairing role and should see time on the penalty kill. He hasn't produced a point in only five appearances this season while providing four shots on goal and eight blocked shots.

