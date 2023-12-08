Slavin logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Slavin has recorded five assists over his last five games. He took a shot off a faceoff win by Jack Drury, and Stefan Noesen tipped it in at 2:10 of the first period for the opening goal. Slavin is up to 16 points, 60 shots on net, 38 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 26 contests. One of the top defensive defensemen in the league, the 29-year-old is also on a pace that could allow him to challenge his career high of 42 points from the 2021-22 campaign.