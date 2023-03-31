Slavin provided a goal and an assist in a 3-2 loss to Detroit on Thursday.

Slavin's marker early in the second period put Carolina up 2-1, but the Hurricanes couldn't hold onto that lead. He's up to seven goals and 25 points in 68 contests this season, though that's still well behind his 2021-22 finish of 42 points. Slavin has two goals and five points over his last 12 outings.