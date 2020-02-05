Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Helpers in four straight games
Slavin notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.
Slavin has one helper in each of his last four games. The 25-year-old's boost in offense is partially offsetting the loss of Dougie Hamilton (lower body). Slavin is at 26 points, 110 shots, 84 blocked shots and a plus-26 rating in 53 contests. He could challenge the 40-point mark at his current pace.
