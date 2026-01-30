Slavin recorded an assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Mammoth.

Slavin helped tie the game when he tallied the secondary helper on Shayne Gostisbehere's goal with less than 90 seconds remaining in the contest. Overall, the 31-year-old Slavin is up to three assists, 10 shots on goal and 21 blocked shots across 13 games this season. When healthy, Slavin has been a strong source of blocks per game and already has four games of three-plus blocks this season. All three of his assists on the year have been in his last eight games, which could be an indicator that he's starting to find his groove in Carolina's offense. Barring injury, the shutdown blueliner is a solid fantasy option moving forward.