Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Huge performance in Game 7
Slavin notched three assists in Wednesday's 4-3 double-overtime win over the Capitals in Game 7 of their first-round series.
His first helper came on a short-handed tally by Sebastian Aho that got the 'Canes on the board in the second period after they'd fallen into a 2-0 hole, then Slavin set up Jordan Staal for tying goal and Brock McGinn for the OT winner, earning the game's first star in the process. Slavin was absolutely massive in the first round, finishing up with nine assists, 15 shots on goal and 20 blocked shots, and Carolina will need him to stay hot when they face the Islanders in the conference semi-finals beginning Friday.
