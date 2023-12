Slavin managed an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Slavin has an assist in three straight games, and he's collected six helpers over his last six outings. The 29-year-old defenseman helped out on Jordan Martinook's first goal of the campaign at 7:23 of the second period. Slavin had a rough stretch in early November, but he's putting together a strong season with 17 points, 62 shots on net, 38 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 27 appearances.