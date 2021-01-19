Slavin was added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list Tuesday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.
This explains why Carolina's Tuesday night matchup with Nashville was postponed, as Slavin was just one of four Hurricanes added to the protocol list Tuesday. At this point it isn't clear if the top-pairing defender will be available for Thursday's clash with the Panthers, assuming that contest is played as scheduled.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Two points in Game 1•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Reaches new heights offensively•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Two-point effort in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Two helpers in OT loss•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Tallies to extend streak•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Helpers in four straight games•