Slavin (lower body) posted four hits, a plus-1 rating and 21:25 of ice time in Monday's 5-2 win over the Predators in Game 1.

Slavin missed the regular-season finale with an injury, but he was back to his usual top-four role to open the postseason. The 27-year-old blueliner had 15 points in 52 outings during the regular season, the lowest scoring output in his six seasons. He is capable of putting up points, but Slavin is also an effective shutdown defenseman.