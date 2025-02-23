Slavin scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Slavin's defense was on display for the world to see during his time with Team USA during the 4 Nations Face-Off. The 30-year-old didn't have a point during the tournament, but offense has never been his calling card. Even with that being the case, his NHL play has been pretty good lately -- he has four goals and 11 points over 20 outings since the start of January. For the season, he's at 21 points, 75 shots on net, 98 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 57 appearances. Fantasy managers don't need to buy the hype from talking heads; Slavin is an excellent on-ice player, but he's not a one-size-fits-all option in the virtual game. Roster him for blocks, and consider him if you're in a deeper formats, but remember that a 30-point pace is typically the expectation.