Slavin registered a goal on three shots and logged a team-leading 24:31 of ice time in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to Dallas.

Slavin lugged the puck through the slot late in the second period and sniped a shot from the left dot to square the game at 2-2 with 3:32 left in the frame. It was just the third goal of the season for the 26-year-old defenseman but two of those tallies have come in his last six contests. Slavin has 14 points and a plus-15 rating in 45 games overall in 2020-21.