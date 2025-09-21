Slavin (undisclosed) is unlikely to play in any preseason games, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports Sunday.

Slavin didn't participate in a team practice earlier this week with soreness, and now the team likely will hold him out of the entire preseason as a precaution. However, it seems that his readiness for opening night shouldn't be a cause for concern yet. The 31-year-old plays a key shutdown role with the team and had 21 points in 80 regular-season games last year.