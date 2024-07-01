Slavin signed an eight-year, $51.69 million contract extension with the Hurricanes on Monday.

Slavin had six goals, 37 points, a plus-21 rating, 55 hits and 120 blocks in 81 regular-season appearances in 2023-24. He has one season remaining on his existing seven-year, $37.1 million deal before the new agreement begins. Slavin is currently a great top-four defenseman, but he's also 30 years old, so the blueline might undergo a significant decline over the second half of his new contract.