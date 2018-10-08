Slavin posted an assist -- his first point of the season -- in Saturday's 8-5 win over the Rangers.

Slavin's owners may have been hoping for more, considering the lopsided score. However, they can take comfort in Slavin's ice time of 25:32 -- highest among all skaters -- including 3:22 on the power play. Given the Canes' improved offensive attack this season, if Slavin continues to see similar minutes, the points will come.