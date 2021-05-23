Slavin (lower body) won't be available for Sunday's Game 4 against the Predators, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Slavin will miss his third consecutive playoff game while dealing with the lower-body issue. The 27-year-old has suited up in two playoff games, going pointless across just 14:19 of average ice time per contest. Slavin will likely head into Tuesday's Game 5 questionable again.