Slavin provided an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Slavin helped out on a Jordan Staal goal in the third period. This was Slavin's second helper in his last two games after he went scoreless in six outings following his return from a lower-body injury. The 28-year-old defenseman is up to 17 points, a plus-17 rating, 89 shots on net and 83 blocked shots through 53 contests in what's been a down year offensively.