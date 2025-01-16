Slavin scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

Slavin broke up Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's shutout bid early in the third period. The 30-year-old Slavin has four points over eight outings in January, and he's added a plus-3 rating and 12 blocked shots in that span. Overall, the defenseman has three goals, 14 points, 54 shots on net, 72 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 45 appearances in a top-pairing role.