Slavin (lower body) won't be available for Wednesday's clash against Nashville, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Slavin was able to play through the lower-body issue in Game 1, earning a plus-1 rating and four hits across 21:25 of ice time. The 27-year-old will look to re-enter the lineup for Friday's game, and in his stead, Jake Gardiner will replace Slavin in the lineup Wednesday.