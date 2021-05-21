Slavin (lower body) will not be in Friday's Game 3 lineup against Nashville, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Slavin will miss his second straight game after leading the Hurricanes in ice time during Game 1. The 27-year-old appears to be dealing with a nagging issue and could be a game-time call on a regular basis this postseason. He'll be questionable for Game 4 on Sunday.