Slavin has just a single assist in his last six games, giving him 11 points in 19 games this season.

The 25-year-old blueliner has gone awfully quiet following a three-assist outburst Nov. 1 against the Red Wings. He's still on track for a career-high 40-point season, but he'll need to pick up the pace from here if he wants to accomplish that feat. The problem for fantasy owners is, the Canes still rely on Slavin to hold the fort defensively as opposed to jumping in the rush. Currently, Slavin ranks fourth among Canes defensemen in offensive zone start percentage (ZS%) at 54.5%, behind guys like Jake Gardiner, Brett Pesce and Dougie Hamilton.