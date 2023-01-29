Slavin (lower body) is doubtful for Sunday's contest against Boston, per Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer.

It'll be the fourth game Slavin's missed with a lower-body injury suffered on Jan. 19. The 28-year-old defenseman has three goals, 12 assists, and a plus-15 rating through 45 games this year. Dylan Coghlan will remain in the lineup in Slavin's absence, with Jalen Chatfield playing alongside Brett Burns on Carolina's second pairing.