Slavin (lower body) isn't expected to play Wednesday versus Buffalo.
Slavin also missed Carolina's previous five contests because of the injury. He has three goals and 15 points in 45 contests this season. If Slavin can't play Wednesday, then Dylan Coghlan will likely stay in the lineup for the sixth straight game.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Expected to sit again•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Will miss Friday's contest•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Doubtful for Wednesday•