Slavin (undisclosed) isn't expected to play in Tuesday's regular-season finale against the Islanders, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Slavin will miss his second straight game for maintenance purposes. However, he will likely be available for the start of the playoffs. He accounted for one goal, seven assists, 63 shots on net and 54 blocked shots during the 2025-26 regular season.