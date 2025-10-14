According to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site, Slavin (lower body) won't be an option against San Jose on Tuesday, and the defenseman didn't accompany the Hurricanes on the team's six-game road trip.

Head coach Rod Brind'Amour told Ruff on Tuesday that Slavin will be kept "out for a while." If the 31-year-old blueliner misses the entirety of the road trip, his next opportunity to play will come against Vegas on Oct. 28. Slavin will be replaced in Tuesday's lineup by Mike Reilly.