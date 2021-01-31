Slavin (undisclosed) won't play in Sunday's game against the Stars, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Slavin cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Saturday, but he'll need a bit more time to ramp up his conditioning. Head coach Rod Brind'Amour is optimistic that the 26-year-old defenseman will be ready for Tuesday's road game against the Blackhawks.
