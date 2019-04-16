Slavin tallied two assists -- both on the power-play -- and added five shots and two hits during Monday's 5-0 victory in Game 3 against the Capitals.

Slavin has notched four assists in the last two games. The fourth-round pick from the 2012 NHL Entry Draft continues to grow into a valuable two-way defenseman for the Hurricanes as he has finished with at least 30 points in each of the last three seasons.