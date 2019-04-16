Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Notches another multi-point game
Slavin tallied two assists -- both on the power-play -- and added five shots and two hits during Monday's 5-0 victory in Game 3 against the Capitals.
Slavin has notched four assists in the last two games. The fourth-round pick from the 2012 NHL Entry Draft continues to grow into a valuable two-way defenseman for the Hurricanes as he has finished with at least 30 points in each of the last three seasons.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Earns first two playoff assists•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Another 30-point season•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Struggling to generate offense•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Chasing another 30-point season•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Adds to assist total Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Bags three assists in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...