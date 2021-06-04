Slavin recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 3.
Slavin picked up the secondary helper on the first of Sebastian Aho's two goals in the game. The 27-year-old Slavin has been productive with four helpers in six playoff contests. He's also been steady on defense with a plus-6 rating, eight blocked shots and 12 hits.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Garners pair of assists•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Posts assist in return•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: On ice for Game 5 warmups•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Coach hopeful for Game 5 return•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Missing more time•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Not available Friday•