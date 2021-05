Slavin provided an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Slavin ended a four-game point drought with his helper Tuesday. The American defenseman has 15 points, 99 shots on net, 82 blocked shots and a plus-22 rating through 50 contests. His scoring pace has dropped off this season, but he remains a steady top-four option on the Hurricanes' blue line.