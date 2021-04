Slavin recorded an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Slavin earned the secondary helper on an Andrei Svechnikov goal in the second period. The 26-year-old Slavin has just two helpers through eight games in April. The blueliner has taken a step back on offense with 12 points in 39 outings this year. He's added a plus-11 rating, 73 shots on net and 64 blocked shots.