Slavin assisted on the game-winning goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flyers.

The helper marked Slavin's seventh point in his last 11 games, but he's been far too inconsistent this season to have a chance of matching the career-high 42 points he notched last year. He still sees a ton of ice time (22:10 average TOI), but the addition of Brent Burns in the offseason has resulted in Slavin not seeing any meaningful power-play minutes this year (0:09 vs. 1:22) last year, and this is hurting his offensive totals.