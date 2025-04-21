Slavin notched an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Devils in Game 1.

Slavin will be relied on for his defense during the playoffs, but he can chip in some offense as well. The defenseman had three assists over his last seven regular-season appearances before resting for two games leading into the postseason. He had a total of 27 points, 110 shots on net, 136 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating over 80 regular-season outings in a top-pairing role.