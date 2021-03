Slavin posted an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Slavin was credited with the secondary helper on Sebastian Aho's empty-netter in the third period. The 26-year-old Slavin has six points, 31 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 19 contests. He's reached the 30-point mark in each of the last four seasons, but he'll have to pick up the pace significantly to do so in a shortened 2020-21 campaign.