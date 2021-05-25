Slavin (lower body) is on the ice for pregame warmup and will play Tuesday's Game 5 against Nashville, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Slavin has been shelved for Games 2-4 after skating 21:25 in Game 1, and with the Hurricanes having lost back-to-back contests, he'll be a much-welcomed addition to the lineup -- likely in his regular top-pairing role next to Dougie Hamilton.
