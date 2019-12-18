Slavin recorded an assist and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Jets.

Now with 18 points in 34 games, Slavin is now on pace to crack the 40-point mark for the first time in his career. That would be a tremendous accomplishment, considering he hasn't spent any meaningful time on the power play this season after averaging 1:48 with the man advantage last year. For the time being at least, Slavin seems quite able to get the job done at even strength, so keep him rolling for now.