Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: On pace for 40-point season
Slavin recorded an assist and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Jets.
Now with 18 points in 34 games, Slavin is now on pace to crack the 40-point mark for the first time in his career. That would be a tremendous accomplishment, considering he hasn't spent any meaningful time on the power play this season after averaging 1:48 with the man advantage last year. For the time being at least, Slavin seems quite able to get the job done at even strength, so keep him rolling for now.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Giant leap forward•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Building toward career year•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Not cracking scoresheet•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Three helpers against Detroit•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: On pace for 50-point season•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Snags assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.