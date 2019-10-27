Slavin recorded an assist for the second consecutive game in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.

The 25-year-old defender also added two shots on goal, two hits and three blocked shots, so he would have been a good start in most daily formats. Now with seven points in 11 games, Slavin is currently on pace to crack the 50-point mark for the first time in his career. Unsustainable? Perhaps, but for now he makes for a good selection in almost every fantasy format out there. Enjoy the hot streak while it lasts.